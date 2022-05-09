JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s time for our final Golden Lion Award winner of the school year.

“It’s crazy. You know, everybody tells you it goes by quick,” said Kenzie Robbins, WCHS Senior.

Kenzie Robbins is officially done with high school. And there’s a good reason it felt like those four years flew by.

“I’ve been involved in the girls basketball program for the last four years and Student Council for the last two years. Then I’ve also been involved in FTA as well,” she said.

Which led to blood drives, penny drives, and canned food drives.

“Also volunteered at Water Gardens a couple of times. We do a bunch of different things.”

Distributing holiday meals is a favorite way to give back for Kenzie.

“We deliver Thanksgiving meals to our community families in need during Thanksgiving, and it’s one of my favorite things to do just to give back to them because they’re always there supporting us,” Kenzie said.

She’s helped out with other students at Webb City.

“We just go around to the classrooms. Whatever the teachers really need help with we go in and we do crafts with them you know bring a snack whatever they need us to do we do.”

And pitching in with the Special Olympics is something she looks forward to.

“Just a way to celebrate them. You know, that day is all about them. I’ve been a buddy the last two years, super fun,” she added.

She says her volunteering efforts started years ago with trips to help out at the Ronald McDonald House with her grandma.

“We just you know, help around them whatever they need us to do cook clean, just be there to support the families during their rough time,” Kenzie said.

Webb City teacher Dr. Katie Mock says Kenzie is a good choice for the Golden Lion Award.

“Kenzie is a leader,” said Dr. Mock.

Kenzie has firm goals in place for the next several years.

“I will plan to attend Missouri Southern obviously, this fall and then I’ll be heading to KC to apply to KCU College of Dental Medicine to become a pediatric dentist,” she said.