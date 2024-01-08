CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — It’s back to school after time off for the holidays.

And that’s a return to a very busy schedule for one Carl Junction student, the latest winner of the Golden Lion Award.

“I am a senior in the debate club. I was in Student Council and FBLA,” said Kaelyn Feagan, CJHS senior.

Senior Kaelyn Feagan isn’t afraid to get involved at Carl Junction High School.

“Soccer. I did band,” said Feagan.

But maybe her favorite commitment is helping others.

That includes serving as a Blood Buddy at the annual STUCO blood drive.

“So anyone who came in to donate blood, I was with them, talking with them, making sure they were okay,” said Feagan.

And even though she’s allergic, Kaelyn volunteers at the Joplin Humane Society.

“I will help walk specifically more big dogs because unfortunately big dogs don’t really get as much love as little dogs, especially puppies,” said Feagan.

But Kaelyn focuses most of her energy helping others on campus.

That includes working with kindergarteners and 1st graders in the Reading Buddies program.

“That’s one of my favorite things. I love reading to them. They’re so sweet and so kind,” said Feagan.

And Team Bulldog mentoring at-risk students.

“Making sure that if they had a bad week, they could have at least one good day to kind of focus on,” said Feagan.

Number one on the list is helping at Special Olympics.

“I know sometimes they don’t get the same opportunities as other athletes and just making this day for them to feel special,” said Feagan.

Carl Junction teacher Tobin Schultz says Kaelyn has a knack for making everyone around her feel special.

“Kaelyn is the sunshine in the room. Whenever she walks in, it makes everybody happier and better. She doesn’t overlook anyone,” said Tobin Schultz, CJHS teacher.

Kaelyn is a twin.

And while her sister plans to head out of southwest Missouri to study engineering, Kaelyn’s path is closer to home.

“I plan on going to Missouri Southern. I plan to major in either dental hygiene or education,” said Feagan.