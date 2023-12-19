CARTHAGE, Mo. — There are just under 2 weeks left in 2023 – but plenty of time to highlight the December winner of the “Golden Lion Award.”

Ben Rogers has a lot on his plate for this last year as a Tiger.

“I’m involved in band. I have been since fifth grade. I joined show choir this year. I’m also involved in theater. I did that last year. The first year. I’m the student council president. I’m in the engineering PLC W and O and I swim,” said Ben Rogers, CHS Senior.

He really gets into holidays like Halloween where he helped with a trunk or treat…and pitching in for a Carthage Easter event.

“A community Easter egg hunt. We spend a few like two weeks in advance filling eggs up with candy we go hide them. One person in our student council it was me last year dressed up like the Easter Bunny,” said Rogers.

Helping younger students wasn’t just a one-time event.

A few years ago, Ben volunteered to bring a little extra fun for some Carthage kids.

“The entire student council went every Tuesday we’d go play with them. And it was a lot of fun. Like I still remember who my buddy was,” said Rogers.

He even co-sponsored a pickleball tournament with proceeds benefiting cancer patients.

In fact, when asked to develop a passion project — that had a similar goal.

“A concert that I hosted where I found some local musicians, and they all played and I’ve added just like a donation entry fee and I ended up raising like 4,000 dollars for it,” said Rogers.

Going to help chemo patients, something Ben knows very well since his dad went through that treatment for colon cancer.

“Noise-canceling headphones that I’m gonna buy for the hospital to give to chemotherapy patients because my dad always talked about how rough it was to sit and get chemotherapy — because like the noises and the stuff,” said Rogers.

Katie Crigger adds that Ben is the kind of student that can take charge and knows when and how to help out.

“The kids follow him naturally with what he does. But he’s also one of those – if he sees it, he just does it,” said Katie Crigger, CHS Teacher.

High school graduation isn’t that far off – but Ben knows what happens next.

“MSSU for a few years and then transferred up to Mizzou while likely to get into their civil engineering program,” said Rogers.