Destination Kansas — Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Ks. — It’s a little salty and there’s a whole lot of space. Hutchinson is the final stop on our Destination Kansas road trip.

Tonya Gehring, Strataca Operations Manager, said, “Its 650 feet underground where its 68 degrees”

Tucked away beneath the surface in Hutchinson is a 280 million-year-old time capsule– a salt mine where visitors can to experience geological time frames.

“Some history, some geology, some rides, some fun, and just some plain entertainment.”

Families can experience the salt mine through video and touch –dig through salt piles to collect their own salt rock and take a ride through the mine to see what was once a miner’s break room, plus take a dark ride to see every part of the mine itself.

“A sense of adventure “

While Strataca offers an underground experience, the Cosmosphere provides an out of this world experience.

Jim Remar, Cosmosphere President and CEO, said, “The Cosmosphere is the place for space for Kansas”

A place where visitors can see the only Smithsonian-affiliated museum in Kansas with the largest collection of combined U.S. and former Soviet space artifacts in the world.

“Its where you can come and see the three early manned American spacecraft, you can also come and experience exciting education opportunities.”

The Comosphere has an x-plane gallery, a hall of space filled with Apollo 13 artifacts, pus Doctor Goddard’s lab where visitors can take a journey through the history of rockets.

“They’re going to see the space race unfold before them”

An all-access pass for the Cosmosphere will cost $15.50 for kids up to $22.50 for adults. Those 3 and under get in free. Tickets for Strataca start at $12.50 for kids up to $19 for adults. Two great attractions to experience when you visit the salt city.