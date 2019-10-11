Dedication at Barker Cemetery canceled due to weather

STARK CITY, Mo. — The Barker Cemetery Group would like the public to know that the special stone dedication planned for Saturday, October 12, has been canceled due to weather and wet conditions at the rural location.

The event will be rescheduled in the Spring of 2020.

The cemetery was forgotten for many years until members of the Barker family began a research project and located it in a pasture. Extensive research has been done to identify the individuals buried in the old cemetery and their names will be displayed on a stone to be dedicated in 2020.