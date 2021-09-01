Reality Star Lisa Vanderpump Shares Her Pet Adoption Advice

Reality star Lisa Vanderpump works her magic to match adorable rescues with her colorful clientele at the Vanderpump Dogs Rescue Center on Peacock’s “Vanderpump Dogs.”

Vanderpump Dog Rescue, located on West Third Street in West Hollywood, matches the right dog with the right person that comes through the door. The organization has rescued 2,500 dogs since it opened in the United States.

“Please give a fur baby a forever home just like I have. Please help us Clear the Shelters,” the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star said in an interview with NBC.

“It’s some beautiful stories. And it’s like “who rescues who?” she said.

Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd live in Beverly Hills with their 2 miniature ponies, 6 dogs, 7 swans and a variety of other animals.

Her advice for those considering adopting a pet: “Make sure the dog fits your lifestyle … just because you fall in love with a dog, you have to make sure you’re equipped to deal with the dog’s needs.”

“Go to a shelter and give a dog a second chance. That’s what they want. They want to be loved and they want to find their forever home,” Vanderpump added.

NBC Universal Local has teamed up with hundreds of animal shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive that helps find loving homes for animals in need.

The annual campaign runs from August 23 to September 19. Virtual pet adoptions are returning for the 2021 campaign through partner WeRescue. The WeRescue app enables users to locate adoptable pets in their area, submit their adoption applications, and ask questions directly to shelters.

More than a half-million pets have been adopted since Clear the Shelters began in 2015.

If you can’t adopt a pet, please consider a donation. This year’s campaign features online donations through fundraising partner Greater Good Charities. Anyone interested in donating to a participating shelter or rescue can visit the Greater Good Charities’ donation site during the campaign, which will also be accessible via the Clear the Shelters site.

