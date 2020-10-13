Male breast cancer survivor reminds men to remain vigilant

JOPLIN, Mo. — Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among American women.

According to the centers for disease control and prevention, nearly 250,000 women are diagnosed with the disease in the U.S. every year. But breast cancer isn’t exclusive to women—men can get breast cancer too.

Vernon Williams, Breast Cancer Survivor, said, “I didn’t believe I had cancer to start with, I thought it was a cyst.”

When Vernon Williams was diagnosed with breast cancer 2 years ago, he was in disbelief.

“First of all it was the idea of breasts.

Williams, like many others thought, men don’t have breasts, so how can they get breast cancer?

“I had a hard time with that word. I asked my doctor is this truly called a breast. And he said yes.”

According to breastcancer.org, in 2020, about 2,620 men are expected to be diagnosed with the disease, and an estimated 520 men are expected to die from breast cancer–that’s why Williams says, being aggressive is absolutely necessary.

“Male breast cancer is real. If you feel a lump or sensation in your breast, and you have to accept that term. Do something quickly.”

7 weeks post-op, Williams is thankful for the support of his family, and a special person he was connected to through Mercy Hospital Joplin.

“That’s Christina, she is the liaison between breast cancer patients and the doctors.”

Christina Leggett, Breast Cancer Navigator, Mercy Hospital, said, “I get to meet them right when they learn of the diagnosis and they find out that they have a positive and they turn them over to me and my goal is to not to let them go until I have them smile at least once. So I just try to educate them because the unknown is the scariest part.”

“I just want to commend the hospital for both their wisdom in creating the position and filling it with Christina, because it’s a support position that’s so needed,” said Williams.

“He is the first male breast cancer patient that I personally have gotten to work with and we really built a friendship through all that,” said Leggett.

Williams may be Leggett’s first male patient, but he isn’t the first man to have breast cancer and unfortunately, he won’t be the last so he has some advice for men like him.

“Take action, be aggressive, because the earlier that it’s diagnosed and treated, the better,” said Williams.

What’s one thing you wish someone had told you at the beginning of this journey now looking back, that you’re at the end?

“Listen to Mrs. Williams and that’s been a theme in my entire life. Listen to your wife. She’s more intuitive and smarter than you.”