Freeman Health System goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System goes pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Wednesday, Freeman President and CEO Paula Baker joined forces with Freeman employees to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness. Baker took pictures with staff dressed in pink at Freeman East Radiology and Oncology, the Cornell-Beshore Cancer Institute, and at the Freeman West lobby.

Paula Baker, Freeman President & CEO, said, “We want to encourage all women, and gentleman out there, encourage the women in your life to have their regular mammograms and all their screenings. So that we can prevent this whenever possible.”

One in eight women will experience invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. Early detection increases the chances of survival.