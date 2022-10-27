JOPLIN, Mo. — Folks walking through the lobby of Freeman Health System got the chance to be cover models for a day. The 12th annual “Covers For A Cause” event was held by Show Me the Ozarks Magazine Thursday. The event features $15 pink cover photos, ready for framing, to support “Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation.”

A plethora of other pink items were for sale, as well, for the fundraiser. Proceeds given to “Hope 4 You” will go to help uninsured and underinsured women get their mammograms.

“Breast cancer’s such a bad disease, and I’ve seen some that had been through it, from the beginning, and then we’ve lost some. So, it just means the world to me to be able to do something like this,” said Lee Radcliff-Timmsen, Show Me the Ozarks Magazine Editor.

Last year, the magazine raised $2,700 through the event.