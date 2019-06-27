2 People Without a Home after Early Morning Fire

GALENA, Ks. —

An early morning fire leaves two Southeast Kansas residents without a home.

Around 5:15 A.M. Thursday, Galena and Baxter Springs fire crews responded to the 1000 block of Cleary Street in Galena for a structure fire.

Two people had already gotten out of the home by the time firefighters arrived, and neither were injured.

The blaze took less than an hour to put out, but there is still significant damage to the house.

Electric crews were also on scene, as the flames also melted and snapped a wire on a nearby telephone pole.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.