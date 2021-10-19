College Heights Christian School College Heights Christian Sports Diamond volleyball shuts down College Heights comeback attempt Video College Heights soccer defeats Parsons on senior night Video College Heights volleyball tops Marionville in three sets Video College Heights’ girls track team claims first state title in school history College Heights tops Sarcoxie in District quarterfinals Video Grace Bishop grabs team-high 18 points to help advance College Heights to the district finals Video College Heights’ girls advance to championship game of Lancer Classic Video 2021 Southeast Lancer Classic boys opening round results Video College Heights moves to 10-1 with win over Diamond Video College Heights GBB makes it five straight with win against Purdy Video More college heights sports