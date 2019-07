KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Community Howard Regional Health is transforming its leftover kitchen scraps into dog and cat treats for the Kokomo Humane Society.

Michelle Rhinaman, supervisor for the hospital cafeteria, says her kitchen director found the idea inside a culinary magazine. They checked with the Board of Health and even chemists at Purdue University to make sure the idea checked out for good animal digestion and then formulated their own recipe.