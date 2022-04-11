LIVE SHOWS AND ENTERTAINMENT IN BRANSON, MISSOURI YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS!

There's never a dull moment at the Clay Cooper Theatre in Branson, Missouri. Our star studded entertainment is like nothing you've ever seen! You'll see a variety of shows from Clay Cooper's Country Express, or be transported back in time to the 1950s with shows like Hot Rods & High Heels and #1 Hits of the '60s! The Clay Cooper Theatre is the place to be when you are in Branson, Missouri! Get your tickets for an upcoming show today!











We’ve got something for everyone here at the Clay Cooper Theatre. Clay Cooper’s Country Express is a show filled with high-energy dancing, singing and comedy with a variety of music including old and new country, rock, current hits, gospel and patriotic.

Dean Z-The Ultimate Elvis is a musical journey spanning the 20 year career of the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll”, boasting a powerful 10 piece band, horn section, vocalist and immersive video content for a truly unforgettable concert experience. The Haygoods Show is an incredible show with tight harmonies alongside innovative staging and choreography. Hot Rods & High Heels takes you back to the good ol’ days of the 1950’s.

You’ll be boppin’ in… and maybe out of your seat!#1 Hits of the 60’s brings you over 100 songs from great artists including Elvis Presley, The Beach Boys, The Supremes, The Beatles, and the list goes on and on!