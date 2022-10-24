CARTHAGE, Mo. — A public hazard, that’s the ruling after a massive fire in Carthage this weekend.

The state fire marshal is still working to determine the cause.

Demolition is underway, clearing rubble from what had been “Henson Metal Building Supplies” and a neighboring church, “Casa De Sanidad.”

The church has already committed to rebuilding on the site. The future is unclear for the business.

The fire erupted Saturday night and quickly spread.

It took crews from five departments to get it under control and eventually put out.