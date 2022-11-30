There was a soft opening, this morning in Carthage, for something that’s involved a lot of hard work.

It’s called, “Tiger Alley”, and it sits inside the “Carthage Tech Center.”

It features a number of items.

Holiday decor made by carpentry students.

Charcuterie and cutting boards, are also made by carpentry students.

Clothing items produced by marketing students.

Food items prepared by culinary students.

And floral arrangements, courtesy of the ag students.

“I just hope they see that our students are doing real-world things over here, and we’re really trying hard to teach them how to be industry-ready for whatever path they want to take, and also just provide another opportunity for people to support our school and our students,” said Monica Curl, CTC Marketing Teacher.

Monica Curl tells us plans for the store began about a year ago.

They’ve been working hard since the beginning of the semester to meet the goal of opening today.

One of the next goals is to open it to the community.