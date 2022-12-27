KSNF/KODE — Time is running out for Missouri residents to pay those property taxes.

The deadline is this Saturday, December 31st.

In Jasper County, county collector Steve McIntosh says the bills can be paid in person with cash or a check, or with a credit card if folks don’t mind the additional convenience fee.

There are drop boxes in both Joplin and Carthage. Payments can also be mailed or made online.

“If you don’t make the deadline, you have a penalty. After December 31st, if it’s not postmarked by December 31st, not paid online by December 31st, or not paid in the office in person by December 31st, you have a penalty. And it’s a pretty severe penalty. It’s a 9% penalty, you really don’t want that. So please try to pay on time,” said Steve McIntosh, Jasper Co. Collector.

The County Collector’s Office will be open in both the courthouse in Carthage and the courts building in Joplin through the close of business on Friday.

Neither will be open on Saturday.