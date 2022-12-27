CARTHAGE, Mo. — Operations there are about to end at the Courts Building.

Court activity is on pause as judges, clerks and staff make the move to the brand-new building across the parking lot.

It’s a two-week break to make the transition, and make sure everything works properly. Jasper County court operations will continue at the courthouse in Carthage.

The move also affects other county offices based in Joplin. The clerk’s office has already shut down, but the collector’s office will stay open through Friday.

The assessor’s office will be the last to close on January 5th.

Everything will reopen in the new facility on January 9th.