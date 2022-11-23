CARTHAGE, Mo. — “Every available trooper, today and tonight is out enforcing traffic laws.”

Those are the words from “Missouri State Highway Patrol” officials.

Today is a “peak travel day”, and troopers want to make sure individuals and families get to where they need to go safely.

They say, with more vehicles on the roads, they do see more crashes.

They simply want people to slow down. Practice, patience, and focus on the full-time job of driving.

“You know, we want people to be safe. Last year, over the counting period, it was every 11 minutes somebody was either being hurt or killed in a traffic crash over Thanksgiving, so, we want that number, we don’t anybody to be hurt or killed this year. We want that number to be zero. That’s our goal and that’s always our goal, so, we’re gonna be out workin’ hard to try to make that happen,” said CPL. Sam Carpenter, MSHP.

Corporal Carpenter’s advice is to buckle up, put your phone down, and give yourself plenty of time to get where you’re going.