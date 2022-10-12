CARTHAGE, Mo. — This week is “Buy Missouri Week” in, you guessed it, the state of Missouri.

That includes local companies like “H.E. Williams” in Carthage.

The commercial lighting business headquarters in the Maple Leaf City and makes its products on site there.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to showcase our products, and it has a great economical development impact on the state of Missouri. As a Missouri made manufacturer, we take pride in working with other Missouri businesses as well. And we’re excited to be part of that program,” said Bryan Patrick, H.E. Williams Customer Svc. Mgr.

The state hosts a list of officially recognized by Missouri operations, which includes H.E. Williams, La-Z-Boy in Neosho, and Wind and Willow in Mt. Vernon.

You can see the full list on the “Buy Missouri” website.