CARTHAGE, Mo. — Special education students in Jennifer Lowe’s room at Columbian Elementary in Carthage are putting the finishing touches on a blanket project.

They tied knots along the edges, which is a way for them to work on their fine motor skills.

The blankets will then be donated to the “Carthage Humane Society.”

“We talk about the act of giving and giving from the heart. And we talk about being of service to others and finding things that people need, and not just people but animals, too. And just making sure that they know that we do this for others, not for ourselves. We don’t get to keep the blanket, we give it to others because that’s what giving is all about,” said Jennifer Lowe, Special Education Teacher.

This is part of a service project for the month of December.

The kids are working on and will donate, a total of five blankets.