CARTHAGE, Mo. — Students at Steadley Elementary in Carthage celebrated the Constitution Friday.

Saturday was officially Constitution Day around the country, where we celebrate the signing of the Constitution on September 17th, 1787.

Steadley Principal Tom Barlow said this is an important day to teach the kids what the Constitution stands for.

During the ceremony, the kids performed the preamble, which apparently wasn’t all that hard.

“I’ve been here for two years. So, basically I learned it in, like, two days in second grade,” said 2nd grader Teagan Larson.

“If you can instill that in them young, then as they age it’s in them and they have a deeper appreciation of it once they aware, more aware of the significance of the country’s special things. Which includes the constitution,” said Principal Barlow.

Also at Steadley Friday the school celebrated National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. The kids were treated to a truck parade outside the school.

Principal Barlow added it’s important for the students to learn to respect truck drivers and all they do for the country.