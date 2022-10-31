CARTHAGE, Mo. — A one-of-a-kind family entertainment center will soon be coming to Carthage.

Officials broke ground on Friday (10/28) for what will be called the “G3 Family Entertainment Center.”

The state-of-the-art, 36,000 square foot facility will be built in phases at Myers Park, located at Garrison Avenue and Airport Drive.

It will also house a 24 lane bowling alley, miniature golf, ninja-tag arena, indoor playground, conference room, and restaurant.

“There’s nothing in this region like it, and so we are very lucky to be able to have something so unique and dynamic come to Carthage. This is something that our community has wanted for a very long time, and to be able to work with this family in making this a reality, it is really amazing and we’re very fortunate here in Carthage to have it,” said Carthage Chamber of Commerce President, Julie Reams.

Local business owners, and long-time Carthage residents, Tom and Cindy Garrison will run the facility.

They expect the first phase to be ready in time for next year’s Maple Leaf Festival.