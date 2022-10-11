CARTHAGE, Mo. — An intersection in Carthage will be getting some repairs but will impact traffic as work begins.

Beginning Tuesday, October 11th and until Thursday, October 13th MoDOT crews will work to repair a damaged signal arm.

Lanes for eastbound traffic along Route 96 (Central Ave) will be closed as well as northbound Route 571’s (Garrison Ave) right turn lane will also close. Traffic lights will flash red and indicate a four way stop.

Drives are urged to find alternate routes and no signed detours are planned. Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts