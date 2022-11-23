CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Mayor of Carthage made a special proclamation at Tuesday night’s city council meeting (11/22). Mayor Dan Rife along with the Carthage City Council proclaim Saturday, November 26, 2022 as “Carthage Small Business Saturday.” This official City of Carthage Proclamation was presented to Chamber of Commerce President, Julie Reams, and to members of the Carthage Chamber of Commerce Board.

Small Business Saturday is an initiative that American Express formed in the midst of the 2010 recession. The Saturday after Thanksgiving was chosen as a special day to encourage people to shop small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses. In 2011, the Federal Government supported a resolution to support Small Business Saturday and all 50 states unanimously agreed to participate.

“The driving force to keep this program and others like it going in local communities, is the local Chambers because they serve as Neighborhood Champions,” Reams stated. “This is a great way to get people to shop local and to get out and support local businesses. While we all need our big box stores and we support those, there is something about the uniqueness of all the small businesses in our community. To be able to have Saturday declared as Carthage’s very own Small Business Saturday, it gives our city a reason to celebrate with many others in the United States who will also participate in this one special day,” said Reams.

The Carthage Chamber creates programs to help recognize the uniqueness of shopping in their local communities, with many different activities not only on Small Business Saturday but throughout the year.