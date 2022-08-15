CARTHAGE, Mo. — It will be a colorful return to school for some students in Carthage this year. The Intermediate School has a brand new mural focusing on music classes. The image stretches down a hallway near the school entrance and boasts a piano keyboard, drum set, saxophone, and more.

School leaders say it’s just one more way to highlight learning options for students.

“It can really set the tone for what the year’s going to be like. And I know it requires a lot of extra effort for teachers and building administrators to make that building seem welcoming and homey. But I think it really helps lift the spirits and gives everybody a good vibe just going into the school year,” said Bryan Shallenburger, Carthage R-9 Special Services.

This is just the latest in a series of education-based murals at the Intermediate School.