CARTHAGE, Mo. — A group of workers are back in Missouri, after lending a helping hand in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Six workers from “Carthage Water and Electric Plant” left for Orlando, Florida on September 27th, the day before the storm made landfall. During their time there, they assisted other power companies from all over the U.S. in restoring power to over 2,000,000 residents.

They returned to Carthage on October 5th. Workers say those residents shared their thankfulness for their services.

“There’s a lot of folks down there, they were stuck where they were at. They couldn’t get their vehicles out and when they saw us to get their power back on, so they could get their fridges going again, with all their food and all that, hey they’re real happy. There were several folks down there that never seen in 50 to 100 years of canals flooding like they did. So it was a big issue down there to those customers, like that and it was a first for us to see a situation like that being flooded. That was the biggest obstacle that we ran into,” said Derek Crowe, Electric Distribution Manager.

“As always when we go on these trips, we just want to be a service to whoever we’re helping at the time and help them you know get the power restored to as many customers as possible as quickly as possible. And stay there ’til it’s complete and I think we were able to do that,” said Jeff Moore, Electric Distribution Lead Foreman.

Hurricane Ian became a high-end category 4 storm, right before making landfall, near Fort Myers, Florida.