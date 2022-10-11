CARTHAGE, Mo — Carthage Police are asking for help in locating a missing teen.

Fifteen-year-old Macen M. Routh of Carthage has been listed as missing since Tuesday afternoon. Routh is approximately 5’3″, 118lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Routh was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants. He has a tattoo of a cross on the front of his right thigh and is said to have a skateboard with him.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Routh you are asked to contact CPD at 417-237-7200.