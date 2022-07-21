CARTHAGE, Mo. — There are a variety of different types of camps that young people can attend these days, but one of them going on in Southwest Missouri is much different than most.

When kids come back to school and share stories about what they did over the summer with their classmates, 12 to 14-year-olds from this camp will have a lot of cool stories to tell. For example, it’s hard to beat what they did just on day one of the Jasper County Junior Deputy Camp.

“We ended up going down to the range so they could spend time. They actually got to shoot some converted Glocks and AR15s that were converted to 22s. They got to meet the SWAT Team, see the SWAT gear and talk with them. We had the K-9 Officer, you know, everybody always likes watching K-9 Officers, so they got to pet the dog,” said Sgt. Roy Teed, Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.

Some of the students that are in the week-long camp already have an interest in law enforcement, but they say this camp has only reinforced that.

“Is it different than TV?” Asked KSNs Stuart Price.

“Oh yeah,” said Luke Patrick, Jasper County Junior Deputy Camp Member.

Patrick’s grandfather actually worked for this office for many years and he’d like to walk in those family footsteps.

“So like, some of the crime scenes and stuff that are on TV are like way, like they do it completely different than what real life looks like and stuff,” said Patrick.

And even though she’ll only be a freshman in high school this year, camp resident Karla Reyes-Jimenez too is leaning toward a career in public safety.

“The camp is really fun. We get to learn a lot of stuff. We even visited a jail so it was really fun to some people,” said Reyes-Jimenez.

“Did they tell you never to end up in one of those?” Asked Price, Reporting.

“Yes,” said Reyes-Jimenez.

“I’ve never seen a group of people so happy to be handcuffed and put in shackles as a bunch of kids, they thought that was pretty cool, for whatever reason,” said Sgt. Teed.

“We searched a cell to see if there were any weapons or contraband,” said Reyes-Jimenez.

She says there’s only one downside of the hands-on experience, that it ends on Friday.