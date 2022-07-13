CARTHAGE, Mo. — Jasper County 4-H and FFA members are strutting their stuff this week in Carthage. More appropriately, showing their stuff.

This year’s Jasper County Youth Fair is underway at Municipal Park. It started on Tuesday with rabbit and horse shows and runs through Saturday. Today’s fun included the poultry and goat shows.

More than 200 youngsters are competing this week and officials have been pleased thus far with the number of spectators who’ve made their way to the fairgrounds.

“Oh, it’s a great sign. People are ready to get out, gettin’ to see the county fair, supporting these kids and all the events they do every year. Yesterday was real nice and a little cooler. People really turned out, had a good turnout for the rabbit show and the horse show. We hope that continues all week,” said Shawn Pryer, JASCO YF President.

“It’s really fun, and if you make Grand Champion at the market, you get a bunch of money. But, my siblings showed a lot so I kind of just followed what they did. My dad showed too so it’s kind of like a family tradition,” said Hope Miller, from Avilla.

Events tonight include the hog show, beef show, and live music which is a first this year.

Live music is scheduled for tomorrow night, as well.

