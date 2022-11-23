CARTHAGE, Mo. — A deep dive into Jasper County property records is now a whole lot easier.

Online listings for the “Recorder of Deeds” office go back an extra 20 years.

It had previously ended with files from 1990.

It now includes files between 1969 and 1989.

“ARPA” funding paid for the project.

All told, there are an additional 252,000 documents.

“It is. It’s huge. And that was every recorder’s goal to go paperless. And this is one more step in that direction,” said Charlotte Pickering, Jasper Co. Recorder of Deeds.

Charlotte Pickering plans to continue to add even older records when the funding becomes available.

It’s estimated it would take $1,000,000 to digitize files back into the 1800’s.