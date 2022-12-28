CARTHAGE, Mo. — The November vote was more than a month ago. Today, several elected officials were sworn-in to their respective offices.

Nine Jasper County officials took the oath of office.

The County Clerk, Presiding Commissioner, Circuit Clerk, County Auditor, and Recorder of Deeds, along with two judges and a court commissioner.

The ceremony marks the start of a term of office, not to mention the responsibility that goes along with it.

“Realize the magnitude of what we do. Our decisions every day affect the people of this county and we need to remember that. That we serve the people of this county. We’re here for their benefit and today is a big reminder of that,” said Dean Dankelson, Jasper Co. Judge.

The new terms officially begin this weekend, January first.