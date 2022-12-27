CARTHAGE, Mo. — Some Jasper County workers can look forward to a fatter paycheck to begin the new year.

The “Jasper County Commission,” this morning, voted to add “Premium Pay” for the next three months.

The amount of the increase is based on how long a worker has been with the county, and whether they’re full or part-time employees.

It could range anywhere from $500 to $4,000 in total.

It’s strictly for employees, not elected officials.

“And so essentially I think what they’re classifying this as is hazard pay. Thank you, thank you essential workers for continuing to be here and face COVID,” said Sarah Hoover, Jasper Co. Auditor.

There are roughly 315 employees on the payroll.

This will cost the county an estimated $1,200,000 but will be covered by federal ARPA funds.