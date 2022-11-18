CARTHAGE, Mo. — A police officer in Carthage is recovering today after an incident turns violent.

A 9-1-1 call to the 1100 block of Prospect lead to a concussion and broken nose for a female officer after the suspect head-butted her in the face. Three C.F.D.

Officers had responded to the allegation of child abuse at the home. They say the suspect was drunk and started resisting arrest when they tried to load him in the squad car.

“She was taken to the hospital. And had some different scans and tests, which is again how it was determined her nose was broken and she had a concussion,” said Chief Bill Hawkins.

44-year-old Mark Pearce of Carthage is facing a number of charges after the incident, including assault, domestic assault, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm.