A Carthage church that burned down last month has created a way for the community to help rebuild.

“Casa De Sanidad” members have gotten hundreds of messages of support and questions about donations.

An account has been created at “Southwest Missouri Bank” to funnel any incoming funds.

Anyone interested in donating can walk into the bank and give the account name.

It’s “Hispano-American Christian Church Building Reconstruction Fund.”

The church burned in a massive fire fueled by strong winds on Saturday, October 22nd.