CARTHAGE, Mo. — Community members got a chance to see the inside of a historic Carthage church.

This two-story church is located in downtown Carthage at the corner of South Main and East 11th Street. Established in 1892, the church has had many different names and served many denominations and purposes.

It’s about 6,000 square feet of victorian-style wood work, colorfully stained glass windows and the original pews. The church had no electricity for over 20 years until Rick Maynard purchased this building just a couple of months ago.

Dozens of community members reached out asking to see the inside the 130-year-old church, so Maynard decided to host a two hour open house today. Over 100 people stopped by for a look inside.

Maynard is working to restore the church and keep it as original as possible, and he’s doing it all by himself.

“For me, it was just kind of a life long dream to own it. Even if I don’t live in it or whatever, just to own it and do the work, since it’s been such a big part of my life to be in church. So now, I get to be in church everyday,” said Rick Maynard, owner of the historic church.

Rick is almost positive that this church will become a place of residence someday.