CARTHAGE, Mo. — After months of hard work and plenty of practice, the Carthage High School band took to the stage tonight (12/12) for several performances.

Band members performed their annual “Winter Concert” at the Carthage R-9 School District Auditorium.

Two jazz ensembles and the combined high school concert band performed a mix of Christmas music and a few contemporary jazz pieces.

After the Carthage Maple Leaf Festival in October, the band started working on the eight musical numbers which they performed in front of a packed auditorium.

“We just want to bring the community together, have them listen to some great music and just have a good time,” said Brett Backerman, a senior at Carthage High School and member of the CHS Band.

“Without a concert, most of this stuff would seem pointless, so it is wonderful to have a facility here in town that can house our parents, to be able to watch us, and our community to be able to watch us and to show off our hard work and to be able to bring some Christmas cheer, and to be able to showcase our program and what kind of music we put out,” said Caden Champang, a senior at Carthage High School and member of the CHS Band.

Tonight’s Winter Concert was the Carthage High School band’s final performance of 2022.

After coming back from Christmas break, the band will start practicing for their next big concert which is scheduled to take place in the spring of 2023.