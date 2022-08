CARTHAGE, Mo. — One of the older roundabouts in Carthage will be getting an upgrade.

It sits at the intersection of Garrison and George E. Phelps Boulevard. It was built many years ago — and city crews say that can cause problems with traffic. Semis have trouble negotiating the turn, and some drivers have accidentally driven over it in snowy conditions.

The City Council has approved upgrading the design as part of the overhaul of Garrison Avenue. The cost is estimated at $93,000.