CARTHAGE, Mo. — A cold dreary day is a perfect excuse for a hot cup of cocoa.

The Carthage Chamber of Commerce held a “Cookies and Cocoa” gathering to celebrate “National Cocoa Day.”

The come-and-go event is part of the annual holiday open house.

It’s also a way for the chamber to give back to its members and thank them for being part of the organization.

“This is a little bit of a give back to our members. To have them stop in, get a cup of cocoa, have a cookie. Just a networking opportunity, to enjoy the holidays as we wrap up a very successful year,” said Julie Reams, Carthage Chamber of Commerce President.

The cookies and cups of cocoa were free for anyone who stopped by.