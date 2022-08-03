CARTHAGE, Mo. — 2022 is shaping up to be a busy construction year for the City of Carthage.

2021 saw 155 building permits issued, a total worth $42-million including a multimillion dollar expansion at Schreiber Foods. So far this year, the city has already seen 134 permits, putting them on track to outpace last year’s numbers. That’s everything from businesses to new homes and apartments through the Missouri Housing Development Commission.

“We do have 33 new construction homes being built – which for us that’s quite a bit. We have several commercial structures being built, around seven. And then also we do have some MHDC housing with around 55 units,” said Greg Dagnan, Carthage City Admin.

Total building permits, including smaller projects like plumbing and a new roof, topped 600 last year. That’s also seeing a growing trend in Carthage this year.