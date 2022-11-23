CARTHAGE, Mo. — In Carthage, Public Administrator, Angie Casavecchia has a project going at the courthouse.

A Christmas tree that’s decorated with the names of her clients.

Since they are generally individuals with no family to make important decisions for them, many wouldn’t get any presents during the holidays.

The names also include wishlists.

“If you feel comfortable spending $10, then only spend $10. You don’t have to buy everything on their list. Just do what you can and what makes you comfortable. And it provides so much joy for our folks, just to have one thing to open on Christmas morning,” said Angie Casavecchia, Jasper Co. Public Admin.

The tree sits on the main floor of the courthouse.

Workers are asking, presents are turned in by the middle of next month.

They’ll also handle the wrapping.