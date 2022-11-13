CARTHAGE, Mo. — The school was in session this Sunday for a very special celebration.

“Steadley Elementary School” in Carthage celebrated its 25th anniversary today.

Many former and current “Steadley Tigers” gathered at the school earlier this afternoon to celebrate everything they’ve accomplished over the past 25 years.

Jenny Starchman has been teaching there since it first opened. She was very excited to see her former colleagues.

“It was pretty amazing to get to celebrate 25 years because I am still here. And it;’s just neat to see all of the faculty and staff I worked with in the past who I may not have seen for a while and just know that we all had a part of this. And I continue to get to be here and work with kids every day,” said Jenny Starchman.

“Steadley has been an awesome school. This community I cannot say enough about this wonderful community, supportive community. people community it is to work with children and work together with families. I truly believe school and home, it’s a partnership to help those children, and that works here very very well,” said Tom Barlow, Steadley Principal.

A 25th-anniversary picture was also taken today, and it will be put in a time capsule.