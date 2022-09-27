CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage linemen crew is among many other Missouri & Arkansas teams headed to Florida to help prepare Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

While Ian has yet to make impact on Florida as of Tuesday, MPUA said in their release that the lineworkers’ departure right now is designed to anticipate the hurricane’s arrival.

The call for help was answered when preparedness coordinators with the Florida Municipal Electric Association issued a call to MPUA for mutual aid assistance on September 23rd.

The combined response of 13 teams (total of 57 lineworkers) brings together crews from:

Carthage

Chillicothe

Hannibal

Higginsville

Independence

Macon

Nixa

Odessa

Palmyra

Poplar Bluff

Springfield

One crew from Conway, Arkansas and a crew with Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) in Columbia will also join the Missouri team.

(PHOTO – Columbia MO): Line crews from the MPUA Resource Services Corporation (MPUA-RSC) and Chillicothe Municipal Utilities (CMU) pause for a photo at MPUA just before their rollout for Florida.

More than 50 utility workers, including bucket trucks, digger/derrick trucks, and other linework vehicles will be dispatched with them.

The responding crews are from “public power” electric utilities, not-for-profit community-owned electric utilities that serve their individual cities, but also have agreements in place allowing staff to assist neighboring communities and states during widespread outages, MPUA said.