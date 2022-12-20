CARTHAGE, Mo. — The “Carthage Tech Center” was recently awarded $400,000 from “Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity Grant.”

And school leaders are looking at options to add an early childhood professions program.

They say there’s a big need for more childcare in the community, and hope the development of the course would help address the need.

“That would hopefully help create an interest in a workforce centered around early childhood. And so we’re looking to do some things centered with the district’s early childhood center to utilize those funds,” said Dr. Gage Tiller, CTC Director.

Money could also be used on some existing programs in need of technical upgrades.

Other local technical education centers that received grant money were ones in Nevada, Monett, Lamar, Franklin Tech in Joplin, and the tech center at Crowder College.