CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage student is taking home one of the top prizes in a national contest highlighting Hispanic heritage.

Carthage Junior High student John Satterfield was named runner-up in the essay contest.

The competition focused on the impact of a person or group in connecting their Hispanic heritage to others.

In John’s case, it’s about a family friend who has shared special celebrations.

The contest is sponsored by internet companies “Optimum” and Televisa Univision.

“It feels really great, I’m very proud of myself and I love to be here. It’s amazing,” said John Satterfield, Carthage Student.

“For Hispanic Heritage Month, for students to write a 500-page essay that basically talks about a person within their community that’s Hispanic that connects them to that culture or to the community itself. And so John wrote about a lady named Jackie who connects him of course to the community, the Hispanic community, culture. And he wrote a very excellent paper,” said George King, Optimum.

John won a backpack full of supplies, including an iPad.

This year’s contest recognized a total of 16 winners and finalists across the country.