CARTHAGE, Mo. — A new face takes the wheel for an important role in the Carthage School District.

Kim Henderson is the district’s new transportation director. She comes to the position with nearly 15 years of experience.

Henderson started as substitute bus driver in another state when her children were young, moved to a driver trainer, and has past experience as a transportation director elsewhere.

Hiring new bus drivers, providing adequate training, and ensuring academic and sports trips run smoothly are a big part of her job.

“It’s been a short, short period of time. There’s a lot of learning, but patience and grace is a big attribute for a person to have. And, the best thing is that we work together as a team and we’ll achieve every goal that way,” said Henderson.

Henderson’s duties also include overseeing the budget and making any necessary decisions for school transportation.