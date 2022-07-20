CARTHAGE, Mo. — All schools within the Carthage School District are looking to add to their support staff.

The first of two hiring fairs were held Wednesday morning at the intermediate center.

Positions include substitute teachers and paraprofessionals, as well as food service, maintenance, custodial, and transportation workers.

This event was a first for the district which is one of many across the country still looking to fill open positions following the pandemic.

“If we are not well staffed it impacts our facilities, but it also impacts our existing employees because they are extended beyond what their normal capacity requires of them,” said Ashley Jones, Director of Human Resources, Carthage R-9 District.

“Because they’re, you know, it’d be in the middle of the year and people would leave the position and so, then other people would have to step in to fill those positions,” said Christina Rose, Assistant Director of Special Services, Carthage R-9 School District.

The second hiring fair will take place tomorrow from 5 PM to 7 PM in the cafeteria of the intermediate center.