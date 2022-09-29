CARTHAGE, Mo. — There were more than 200 handmade giveaways, Wednesday, in Carthage – all in the name of “peace.”

It was Peace Day for the school district. And, for a 3rd straight year, Columbian Elementary has partnered with Mother Road Coffee to create drink sleeves.

These were made by 2nd and 3rd grade students and were available to customers free of charge. It’s all part of the school district’s spirit program.

“So one of the big parts of our program with peace builders is valuing all the ways that make us awesome and different and special, and being able to get along with the very diverse group of kids that we have here in Carthage. And another big piece is helping and encouraging others, so our peace day projects are a great way for us to reach out to the community,” said Aimee Brumit, Carthage Spirit Program Coordinator.

Another Peace Day project involved 6th graders making special pinwheels — which are on display outside of the Carthage 6th Grade Center.