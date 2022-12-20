CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage R-9 Board of Education released their choice for the position of Superintendent on Tuesday.

Conway, Missouri native, Dr. Luke Boyer accepted the role and will replace Dr. Mark Baker, who served as Superintendent for six years. Boyer’s contract begins July 1st of next year.

Since 2000, Boyer has worked in Missouri education in a variety of positions from science teacher, Assistant Superintendent, and most recently Superintendent of Schools for Laclede County R-I. He received his BS.Ed from Missouri State University, and his Ed.D from University of Missouri.

“Our family is very excited to be a part of the Carthage School District and community,” stated Dr. Luke Boyer. ”There are many great things happening in the Carthage School District and I’m looking forward to seeing how we can continue to serve Carthage students and families. It’s exciting to be surrounded by educators that are passionate about the pursuit of improving academic and student growth programs.”

Boyer and his wife, Somer, have three children, Andrew, 12th grade, Ian, 9th grade, and Allie, 7th grade.