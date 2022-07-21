CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Salvation Army of Jasper Newton County is swapping one property in Carthage for another.

This is the old location for the organization at the intersection of Grant and Fairview, back when Carthage still had its own Salvation Army office. It has since been sold and a new property has been purchased.

The address of the new building is 2307 Missouri Avenue, not far from the roundabout.

Emergency Services and Volunteer Coordinator Nathan Hicks says the new location will allow for an expansion of services, including the way they serve food boxes to families and adults.

“Families will actually be able to come into the facility and actually be able to pick and choose based off the size of their families and based off needs, be able to pick and choose what items they would like for their pantry,” said Nathan Hicks, Emergency Services & Volunteer Coordinator.

Hicks says seniors will also be able to do the same thing with their food boxes once a month, and daily hot lunch meals will be served each weekday.

Eventually, he says, the Salvation will begin to offer even more services in their new locations.