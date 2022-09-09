CARTHAGE, Mo. — This weekend is packed with a number of events. JOMO Pridefest in Joplin, Prairie Day at the Carver National Monument in Diamond, Gem City Days in Diamond, which actually begins Friday night.

There’s also something in Carthage — the 2nd Annual Red Oak II Festival. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held this morning to recognize Red Oak II’s official membership into the Carthage Chamber of Commerce. Tomorrow’s festival is a tribute to Red Oak Founder and Iconic Artist, Lowell Davis, who passed away in 2020.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the surroundings, including Davis’ art, as well as hayrides, dutch oven cooking, live music, craft vendors, and even a pie-eating contest.

“The reason why it’s a second tribute to him is because we want, I want to continue, you know, the legacy of Lowell. I don’t want it to die down. And someday, along the road, I might, I might put a Lowell Davis Foundation,” said Rose Davis, Lowell Davis’ Widow.

The festival runs from 9 to 5 Saturday. The property is located at 12275 Kafir Road in Carthage.